Monday
August 27
World Court hears Iran lawsuit to have USsanctions lifted
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The International Court of Justice on Monday began the 1st hearing session for the lawsuits filed by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the US for the latter’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal and its accusations pertaining to terrorist cases in the third party countries, IRNA reported.

Tehran's lawsuits against Washington concern the verdicts that the US courts have issued on the terrorist accusations against Iran being implemented in other countries, as well as the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions, said Laya Joneidi, Iranian Deputy President for legal affairs.

If the Hague-based court issues a verdict in favor of Iran, it will be likely that all other courts across the world follow the judgment, the Iranian official said.

If the ICJ, in case of the unilateral withdrawal, rules in favor of Iran, the country's position will be strengthened, the Iranian deputy president said, since it will be much more difficult for the US to press the companies and countries to stop their cooperation with Tehran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
