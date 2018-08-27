Karabakh President receives delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister

STEPANAKERT.- On 27 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister led by head of the structure Gegham Haroutyunyan.
The meeting addressed diverse issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the defense sphere and the society-army ties.
The President handed out state awards to a group of members of the Council for their service rendered to the Artsakh Republic.
Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan partook at the meeting.