News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Karabakh President receives delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister
Karabakh President receives delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- On 27 August Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister led by head of the structure Gegham Haroutyunyan. 

The meeting addressed diverse issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the defense sphere and the society-army ties. 

The President handed out state awards to a group of members of the Council for their service rendered to the Artsakh Republic. 
Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan partook at the meeting. 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President welcomes Armenia’s PM at Stepanakert airport
PM Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh on a working visit...
 Karabakh President meets with visiting Armenia healthcare minister
Cooperation between the relevant organizations of the two Armenian states was on the agenda of this talk…
 Karabakh President receives ARF representatives
They discussed the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh…
 SRC Chairman and Karabakh Finance Minister sign 2018-2020 programme of activities for cooperation and mutual assistance
The close cooperation of state revenue departments of Armenia and Artsakh has a long history...
 Karabakh FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation
The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the cooperation between the ministry and the Tufenkian Foundation...
 Karabakh President receives Hayastan All-Armenian Fund delegation
They discussed the implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh by this organization…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news