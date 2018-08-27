News
Monday
August 27
Monday
August 27
Armenia's Minister of Economic Development and Investments receives delegation of businessmen from Lebanon
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan received a delegation of Lebanese businessmen and government officials. 

In collaboration with Business Armenia and Lebanese Gardenia Grain D’or, a delegation of Lebanese businessmen and government officials visited Armenia.

According to the press service of the ministry, the minister noted close ties with the Lebanese side and stressed the importance of their deepening. The minister briefed the guests on Armenia's membership in the EAEU and on cooperation with the EU, market opportunities, the advantages of economic relations with certain countries. He stressed that the Armenian government will make every effort to protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

Lebanese investors are mainly interested in agriculture, energy, construction and other spheres of Armenia. The last day of the visit is scheduled a meeting for a “business talks”.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
