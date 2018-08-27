Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save nuclear deal

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart called on the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to accelerate and clarify their measures for saving the nuclear deal, from which the US has withdrawn, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“Iran has honored all of its commitments under the JCPOA, and expects the other parties to accelerate and further clarify their measures to maintain the deal, considering the US unilateral withdrawal from this agreement,” Rouhani told Emmanuel Macron on Monday about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Highlighting the heavy responsibility of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Rouhani underlined, “Iran wants the JCPOA to be preserved, but at the same time, if the future of Europe’s operational plans on guaranteeing the financial and monetary channels, oil, insurance and transportation is not clear, it will take different measures.”
Macron, for his part, said France is making every effort to protect the JCPOA and will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.