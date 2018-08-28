German FM: Europe must step up at UN, WTO

Germany’s foreign minister said Monday that Europe should fill the gaps left by the withdrawal of American funds and diplomacy in international organizations and key regions of the world, AP reported.
Heiko Maas told an annual gathering of German diplomats in Berlin that Europe should increase its political and financial weight at the United Nations and the World Trade Organization — both of which have come under pressure from Washington since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last year.
He also urged Europe to step up its activities in the Western Balkans, in the Mideast and in Africa, warning that “the cost of war, poverty and displacement in our neighborhood ... is borne by us Europeans.”
Maas, who has defended the international deal to halt Iran’s nuclear program despite Trump’s decision to pull out of it, said while Europe should seek to “rebalance” its relationship with Washington, “the goal is never ‘Europe first.’”