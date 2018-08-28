Turkey's Albayrak: US sanctions against Ankara could destabilise region

U.S. trade sanctions against Turkey could destabilise the region and ultimately bolster regional terrorism and the refugee crisis, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, Reuters reported.
Albayrak, speaking at a news conference after meeting his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Paris, used the opportunity to take aim at the United States and to highlight Ankara’s push for better ties with Europe given the deepening rift with Washington.
“These steps taken with political motivation will not only impact the global financial system but also global trade and regional stability,” Albayrak, who is the son-in-law of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said.
“With the damage (the steps) will cause to regional stability, they will unfortunately contribute to chaotic problems that feed terrorism and also the refugee crisis.”