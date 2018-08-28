Turkey's Albayrak: US sanctions against Ankara could destabilise region

German FM: Europe must step up at UN, WTO

Trump says he's 'terminating' NAFTA

Merkel and Trump share concerns about Syrian developments

Incident takes place in Yerevan's Republic Square

Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save nuclear deal

Turkey says wants to take relations with EU to a new phase

Macron calls for trade discussions to be held between US, Europe, China and Japan in November in Paris

Trump: A big deal looking good with Mexico

US vows to fight Iran world court action

World Court hears Iran lawsuit to have US sanctions lifted

Nikol Pashinyan discusses issues of cooperation with MEP Martin Sonneborn

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.08.2018

“Republic” and “Bright Armenia” parties to participate in Yerevan City Council elections by block called “Bright”

Armenia's Minister of Economic Development and Investments receives delegation of businessmen from Lebanon

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission invites CLRA observers for Yerevan elections

Karabakh President receives delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister

Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US

Armenia's President expects from all political forces to be guided by interests of the country’s security, stability

Dollar drops in Armenia

Ambushed militaries repel militants’attack in Afghanistan

Armenian PM: Prices are too high, I'm off to discuss it with head of Central Bank

Search declared for son of Armenia ex-provincial governor

2 Armenian citizens killed in Russia accident

Armenia army delegation to attend CSTO meeting

Expert on Merkel's visit to Yerevan: Armenians did not ask anything from Berlin

Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year

Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenian ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal

CBS: McCain asked Bush, Obama to deliver eulogies at funeral

Armenian PM congratulates Moldova counterpart

7 gang members eliminated in Mexico

Armenian villagers block road in the direction oi Georgia

Nikol Pashinyan goes to market to check the prices (VIDEO)

Russian border guards apprehend 2 Pakistani trespassers at Armenia-Turkey border

Armenian’s wife in US is asked to speak English with her child

New US sanctions on Russia come into effect

Trumps says 52% of Americans support him

Armenia President congratulates Moldova counterpart on Independence Day

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Police identify shooter at US video game tournament

Lukashenko says he and Putin touched upon matter on Armenian chief of CSTO

Armenian MP of Turkey does not allow Istanbul police to detain Hrant Dink’s son (PHOTOS)

Bundestag member Albert Weiler visits Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine

Belgian media comments on royal family's trip to Armenia

3 killed, 310 injured in Iran earthquake

ISIS leader eliminated in Afghanistan

Diciotti migrants come ashore

Armenian PM, Artsakh President discuss cooperation between two republics

ANCA: Senator John McCain supported Artsakh freedom

Iran Finance Minister dismissed

Iranian defense minister arrives in Syria

39-year-old woman killed in Etchmiadzin car crash

Police try to detain MP Garo Paylan during Istanbul action

John McCain dies at 81

Artsakh president, Armenian PM discuss situation along borders

Mikael Manukyan will head ARF Dashnaktsutyun list for Yerevan elections

Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 15 passengers

Arsen Kharatyan resigns from position of Prime Minister's Advisor

Merkel meets with human rights defenders during her visit to Baku

Austrian FM ‘didn’t expect’ Putin to actually turn up at her wedding

Merkel: Formation of new government in Armenia can give impetus to talks on Karabakh

Azerbaijan important for EU to diversify energy supply: Merkel

Nikol Pashinyan posts a family photo from Stepanakert

US claims about China impacting talks with North Korea 'rrresponsible'

Trump says U.S.-Mexico trade deal could be imminent

Trump claims Sessions 'doesn't understand what is happening' in Justice Dept.

Italian Prime Minister criticizes EU for failing to agree on migrants

Erdogan: Turkey’s biggest safeguard is determination of our people to protect their independence

Armenia's Justice Minister: We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments

Karabakh President welcomes Armenia’s PM at Stepanakert airport

Armenia Police chief: There will not be “untouchable” persons

Armenia PM congratulates Uruguay president on Independence Day

MOD sheds light on reports regarding Armenia interest in India-made missile system

Merkel meets with Catholicos of All Armenians, they discuss Karabakh conflict too

Belgium royal family leaves Armenia (PHOTOS)

Russia MOD: US brought destroyer to Persian Gulf to strike Syria

Armenia Police chief: Perpetrator must be held accountable with full gravity of law

PM: We will pass proud and powerful Armenia’s “baton” on to our future generations

Armenia Police: We will conduct best elections ever

Armenia PM attends Karabakh War memorial official opening

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,500 shots in passing week

Police chief: Trust has grown toward Armenia law enforcement

Parliament speaker: We expect Czech businessmen’s direct investments in Armenia economy

Fire at China hotel kills at least 18

Car hits Armenia village house wall, there are injured

US warns Russia it will hit Syria if Assad uses chemical weapons

World Premiere: William Saroyan’s unpublished plays to be performed

Transparency International: Corruption, human rights, civil society should be on Merkel’s agenda in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Car serving Armenia President is taken from him, for Angela Merkel

US Senate Democrats seek interpreter’s notes from Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki

Germany slams Azerbaijan authorities

Armenia PM gives official dinner in honor of visiting Angela Merkel

Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil

Defense ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss Syria and military cooperation

Fire breaks out in Russian Central Bank building

Cavusoglu: Erdogan anticipates Putin’s visit to Turkey for trip to restaurant

Bolton urges Ukraine to seek alternatives to Russian gas

Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Sarkissian, Angela Merkel walk in Yerevan streets (PHOTOS)

EU agrees 18 million euro development aid for Iran