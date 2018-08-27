News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Merkel and Trump share concerns about Syrian developments
Merkel and Trump share concerns about Syrian developments
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump share concerns about developments in Syria, especially the humanitarian situation in the region around Idlib, Merkel’s spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by telephone, Reuters reported.

“Russia is called upon to act in a moderating manner on the Syrian government and prevent a further escalation,” Steffen Seibert said in a statement on Monday evening.

Seibert said the two leaders also spoke about Ukraine, the Western Balkans and trade, he said, without elaborating.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bolton: No timetable for Trump’s Mideast peace plan
John Bolton said a “lot of progress” has been made...
 40 children killed in Yemen air attack
79 people were injured as the result of the attack, including 56 children…
Red Cross launches new program for Syrian Armenians in Armenia
The IRIS program will contribute to the implementation of the national policy of ensuring a dignified life for these Armenians…
 Syrian Army soldier of Armenian descent killed in Syria
Hayg Okardishian was killed in Syria during military operations...
 UAE envoy to Armenia: UAE is interested in peace in Middle East
The UAE enovy to Armenia highlighted the threats that arose after the US invasion…
 Libyan army regains control over oil terminals
The LNA took control of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news