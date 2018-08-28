Pakistan condemns planned “anti-Islam” cartoon contest

Pakistan’s senate has passed a resolution condemning an “anti-Islam” cartoon contest planned by far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders.
In his first address to the senate since being sworn in, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to take the matter to the United Nations, saying that few in the West understand the pain caused to Muslims by such activities, reported The Associated Press.
Geert Wilders, who is known for his fierce criticism of Islam, plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest later this year.