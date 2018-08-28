News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia parliament committee debates on additional water release from Lake Sevan
Armenia parliament committee debates on additional water release from Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment of the National Assembly of Armenia has convened a meeting on Tuesday.

The bill on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan is on the agenda.

On August 23, the government approved this proposed law, according to which the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
