Lavrov: Moscow will respond to new US sanctions on Russia with principle of reciprocity

In an interview with Pravda newspaper of Slovakia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow will respond to the latest US sanctions on Russia with the precept of reciprocity.
“Some forces in the Washington establishment add fuel to anti-Russian hysteria and try to block any positive progress in bilateral affairs,” he noted in particular. “Despite the promises of Americans that they are ready for dialogue, we still face unfriendly measures, which aggravate the difficult situation in our relations even further.”
“The attempts to speak with Russia in the language of ultimatums are fruitless,” Lavrov stressed. “However, we remain open to building normal relations with Washington, based on mutual respect for each other’s interests.”