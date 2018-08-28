Tsarukyan bloc MP Vardan Bostanjyan replaced by Aytsemnik Ohanyan

YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan bloc deputy Vardan Bostanjyan will be replaced by Aytsemnik Ohanyan in the parliament, Armenian Parliament speaker Ara Babloyan said.

His remark came at the beginning of the extraordinary session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

Aytsemnik Ohanyan swore an oath, promising to follow the Constitution and the laws of Armenia, and do everything to preserve political solidarity.

Earlier, Vardan Bostanjyan gave up his deputy's mandate.

According to the Prosperous Armenia party, the latter gave up his mandate because of health problems.