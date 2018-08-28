News
Armenia MFA: Germany ready to contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenia MFA: Germany ready to contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Being one of the leading EU countries, Germany is interested in stability and peace in the South Caucasus; German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about this during her visits to Yerevan and Baku.

Anna Naghdalyan, Acting Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, said the abovementioned at Tuesday’s MFA press briefing. 

“A favorable climate needs to be created to establish peace and security. The belligerent rhetoric, sowing of hatred should be ruled out; those were Germany’s priorities during its chairmanship in the OSCE,” Naghdalyan noted. “And in both capital cities, the chancellor has stated about the need for creating such a climate, and Berlin’s readiness take on political responsibility for its creation.”

In the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, Angela Merkel had also stated about the need for resolving the problems of the people living in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
