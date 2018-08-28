US urges Turkey to give up S-400 purchases

A delegation of members of the US House of Representatives urged Ankara to abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, Hurriyet Daily reported.
“A three-member delegation headed by Congressman Michael Turner, a member of NATO Parliamentarian Assembly, first visited İncirlik Airbase in southern Adana province. The delegation later met with Turkish parliamentarians and discussed the issues of Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 systems and delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey,” the source noted.
According to Hurriyet, during the talks with Turkish parliamentarians, the American side urged to abandon procurement of S-400 systems, in order to guarantee the delivery of F-35.
Ankara, in its turn, insisted on continuing cooperation to fight the supporters of the preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom the Turkish authorities accused of organizing a coup attempt in July 2016.