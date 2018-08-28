News
Tuesday
August 28
News
Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretary General issue is under discussion
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia initiated the change of the CSTO Secretary General, and the final decision will be taken on a consensus basis at the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, acting press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, this issue now is being discussed at various platforms of the organization.

As reported earlier, based on sufficient evidence that was gathered during the ongoing investigation, a criminal charge was brought against Khachaturov—who was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison during the events that transpired in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—on Thursday, for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
