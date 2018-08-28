Armenia delegation to attend UN General Assembly session official opening

YEREVAN. – In September, a high-level delegation from Armenia will participate in the official opening of the UN General Assembly session.

Anna Naghdalyan, Acting Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed the aforesaid at Tuesday’s MFA press briefing.

In her words, several meetings also are scheduled during the visit, and now, preparations for these talks are in progress.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on hand at the opening ceremony of the UN General Assembly session. During his trip, Pashinyan will also have a series of talks, including—possibly—with US President Donald Trump.

Also in September, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to visit Geneva, Switzerland.