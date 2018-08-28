News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia delegation to attend UN General Assembly session official opening
Armenia delegation to attend UN General Assembly session official opening
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In September, a high-level delegation from Armenia will participate in the official opening of the UN General Assembly session.

Anna Naghdalyan, Acting Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed the aforesaid at Tuesday’s MFA press briefing. 

In her words, several meetings also are scheduled during the visit, and now, preparations for these talks are in progress.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on hand at the opening ceremony of the UN General Assembly session. During his trip, Pashinyan will also have a series of talks, including—possibly—with US President Donald Trump.

Also in September, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled to visit Geneva, Switzerland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World Court hears Iran lawsuit to have US sanctions lifted
Tehran's lawsuits against Washington concern the verdicts that the US courts have issued on the terrorist accusations against Iran...
 Babloyan: It is very important to continue children’s projects in Armenia
The parliament speaker received the head of UNICEF representation in the country…
 Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
He was a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize...
 UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela
“UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration have launched regional appeals…
Mher Margaryan appointed Armenia’s permanent representative to UN
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree...
 Iran slams Trump for sanctioning Turkey
“Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news