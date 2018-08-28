News
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass, on August 28, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
