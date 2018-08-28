News
Armenia representative to fill Eurasian Economic Commission vacancy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The position of Deputy Head of the Legal Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission is vacant, and a representative of the Republic of Armenia shall assume it.

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan informed about the aforesaid on Facebook.

“I urge all lawyers who match the position and are interested to nominate their candidacy,” the minister added. “The process is open and transparent.”

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
