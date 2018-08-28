News
Tuesday
August 28
News
Sharmazanov: RPA ready to work with Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan can say and do a lot in the political field of the country as a political figure, the vice-speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in the parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, Robert Kocharyan has moral, political and legal rights to be engaged in politics.

“I think so, he will be engaged in politics. He is already engaged in politics,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Asked whether the Republican Party of Armenia is actually consolidating around the second president of Armenia, Sharmazanov noted that the Republican Party of Armenia “is consolidated around its own ideas and agenda.”

“Those, who will support the RPA in this struggle, and in regards with the agenda, will become our ally. We are ready to work with all political forces, including Robert Kocharyan,” Eduard Sharmazanov concluded.
