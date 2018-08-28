News
Tuesday
August 28
RPA: Villagers are without water for 2 months, and parliament is to blame
RPA: Villagers are without water for 2 months, and parliament is to blame
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Due to the fault of the Armenian parliament, villagers were left without water for two months, the head of the Republican Party of Armenia faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said in the parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, back in May-June they warned the Armenian government said that this law is inevitable and must be submitted to the National Assembly.

“Several months ago, when they elected the new prime minister and approved the program, I said that when the new government feels the complexity of government, they will realize that the previous government was groundlessly criticized in many cases,” the head of the RPA faction said.

Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that they would vote for this bill, as the villagers cannot be left without water.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
