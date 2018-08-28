NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.08.2018

If Azerbaijan announces about an intention to become a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia will use its veto power.

Acting spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan recalled that in the case of both the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union, decisions are adopted based on mutual agreement by the member countries.

“The Armenian side has expressed its [respective] view,” Naghdalyan said. “I don’t think it gives a cause for a double entendre.”

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is not nominating a candidate because even if that candidate will succeed, there will be a fight again as to who will be the mayor of Yerevan, MP Galust Sahakyan said.

“Our not running in the Yerevan Council of Elders’ elections is due to several circumstances,” spokesperson for RPA party Eduard Sharmazanov said. “First and foremost, due to [the fact] that it’s a post-power-change situation in Armenia today, the main ‘theater stage’ is the NA, and there are more important external and internal challenges for Armenia than the LSG [local self-government] elections.”

The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday adopted—in the first reading—the bill on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan is on the agenda of this special session.

On August 23, the government approved this proposed law, according to which the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.

The meeting between the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan took place on Tuesday.

Ara Babloyan said that during his yesterday's meeting with the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the sides noted that all steps to resolve the problems should be taken in accordance with democratic standards in the context of political dialogue, negotiations and discussions.

Armen Sarkissian, in turn, highlighted the importance of supremacy of the Constitution and noted that all problems should be resolved through dialogue and with the respect of the agreements achieved by the sides.

Bright Armenia and Republic parties will form an alliance to participate in the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

The electoral list of “Light” bloc will be headed by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.

Instagram star Dan Bilzerian has left for Artsakh where he visited the famous monument of We are Our Mountains in Stepanakert, the military training camp and the beautiful Ghazanchetsots cathedral in Shushi.

Bilzerian also met with Artsakh Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan.