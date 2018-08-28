News
Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to terminate Treaty of Friendship with Russia
Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to terminate Treaty of Friendship with Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare the necessary package of documents for the termination of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia, UNIAN reported.

"At last, being sufficiently prepared and legally protected, we have approached the termination of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which has already become an anachronism, and it's Moscow's fault. In the near future I expect to see the necessary package of documents from the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine," Poroshenko tweeted Tuesday.

The head of state has also noted that Russia's status of the aggressor state is enshrined in Ukrainian legislation, and recalled the need to create a coordinating body for the formation of Ukraine's consolidated damage recovery claim to Russia.
