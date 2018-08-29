Group of journalists from CIS and Softline representatives visit Ameriabank (PHOTO)

Ameriabank welcomed today a group of journalists from CIS (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan) and Softline representatives. The journalists learned about the technologies employed in the data processing center of Ameriabank. A press tour was also held, during which the guests learned about the history and current operations of the bank, saw the bank’s headquarters and several most remarkable locations within Kamar Business Center.

After relocation to a new building the bank was in need of a new, fail-proof scalable data processing center to ensure full functionability of all business processes and operations, the bank told the journalists during the meeting.

A tender was announced and the contract was awarded to Softline which has all required competences and background to tackle the task.

Softlinedesigned all engineering systems of, built and assembled the data processing center. Stage one – design – was completed within shortest term, and once all technical solutions were agreed with Ameriabank, the company proceeded to construction which was completed in December 2017.

The new building of the bank boasts engineering systems meeting ISO fire protection standards and Tier3 requirements.

“We have been working with Ameriabank for quite a period, and it is a great honor and responsibility for us to implement such a large-scale and tech-intensive project in Armenia. Because we have worked together before, we were able to complete the project on schedule and maintain high professional standards”, – says Karine Yeghoyan, Sales Manager at SoftlineArmenia.

Ameriabank’s new, technologically-advanced, scalable data processing center ensures fail-safe and effective operation of all processes and services of the bank.

“Our expectations were perfectly met – we got a modern data processing center up to scratch with standards and designed to scale up. Our colleagues from Softline demonstrated high professionalism, competence and ability to handle difficult projects”, – says Shavarsh Voskanyan, Head of IT and Automation Division at Ameriabank.