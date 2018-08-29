Jeannine Topalian appointed to California State Board of Education’s Advisory Commission on Special Education

Dr. Jeannine Topalian was recently appointed to the California State Board of Education’s Advisory Commission on Special Education, Asbarez reported.
The commission provides recommendations and advice to the State Board of Education, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the legislature, and the governor in new or continuing areas of research, program development and evaluation in California special education.
"I am honored to have been appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon to the Advisory Commission on Special Education on April 30. I’m excited to take on this role and very appreciative to have been given this opportunity. It’s an honor to take on this challenge especially during a time when special education is evolving,” said Topalian who is the secretary and treasurer of that California Association of School Psychologists.
“The dedication and passion of the commissioners advocating for the rights of students with special needs was very evident during my first meeting. Moreover, the decisions and recommendations that the Commission makes can have long lasting impact on all students, their families, and school districts throughout the state. Therefore, these suggestions may also impact our field as well.”
Dr. Topalian’s experience includes over 15 years as a practicing school psychologist.