Turkey state-run TV stops airing American Western films

Turkey’s state-run TRT television has stopped screening of films about cowboys, and which for decades were broadcast on Sunday mornings, according to Mynet. As noted, the reason of such decision is Turkey’s deteriorating relations with the United States.
TRT has been airing American Western films since the 1980s. For the first time, a Western was not aired last Sunday, August 26. Now, instead of the adventures of cowboys, TRT viewers will have to watch Turkish films.
This decision by the TRT has raised a barrage of criticism.
A TV commentator who defends this decision, however, said that in American Western movies cowboys kill people and are proclaimed heroes.