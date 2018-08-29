Paul Bilzerian: If there is a war, my sons and I are ready to come and fulfill our duty

Dan Bilzerian was in Artsakh with his family and friends today. They left for Stepanakert by helicopter and visited the military training camp. American-Armenian millionaire is in Artsakh for the first time.
"Communication with people was very good, everything is great," said Dan Bilzerian said in an interview with state-owned Artsakh state television.
Dan's brother, Adam said:"I feel like an Armenian and not only because of my last name ends with "ian". Everyone perceives me as an Armenian. Maybe that's why I feel like I'm at home here. "
Bilzerian is in Artsakh with his father and brother. His father has been granted Armenian citizenship several years ago, and his sons registered with the Armed Forces of Armenia after receiving an Armenian passport. Paul Bilzerian said he is also ready to defend the Armenian land.
"I want a great deal of wars and Azerbaijan to understand that this is an Armenian land, "Dan Bilzerian's father said, adding that if there is a war, they are ready to come and fulfill thair duty.