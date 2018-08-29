Armenia parliament holds second reading on bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan

The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday is debating—with a second reading—the bill on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan.
The legislature on Tuesday adopted this draft law in the first reading.
On August 23, the government approved this proposed law, according to which the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.
The keynote speaker, chairperson Inessa Gabayan of the Water Committee, on Tuesday presented the respective argument, and she noted that the government was compelled to carry out this measure.