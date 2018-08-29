Yerevan city council vote: Political forces submit their documents to Armenia election commission

Wednesday is the deadline for the political forces, which plan to run in the forthcoming snap election for the Yerevan Council of Elders, to submit their respective documents to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia.
The capital city Yerevan municipal council voting will be conducted on September 23.
The election campaign season will start on September 10 and conclude on September 21.
Police have submitted to the CEC the number of Yerevan voters, and it stands at 853,390.
So far, eleven political forces have announced their intention to run in the snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders.