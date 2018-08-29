Armenia temporarily suspends import of some products from Russia

YEREVAN. – Certain restrictions have been temporarily placed in Armenia to prevent the entry of African swine fever and bird flu into the country.
Accordingly, the import of several respective products to Armenia from some Russian provinces has been temporarily suspended as of Tuesday, the State Service for Food Safety of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The decision was made considering the fact that the official website of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has informed that cases of African swine fever and bird flu were recorded in Russia, and based on the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance decision on conducting zoning in Russia with respect to infectious diseases of animals.