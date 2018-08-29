Armenia presidential residence doors to be open Saturday for kids

YEREVAN. – The gates of the Armenian President’s residence will be open before children and their parents, on Saturday, from 2pm to 6pm, on the occasion of Knowledge and Education Day, and start of the new academic year.
The outdoor space and adjacent garden of the presidential residence will be at their disposal, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But before that, and with the support of UNICEF, children from Armenia’s orphanages and care centers for kids with special needs, as well as children from needy families will be the morning guests of the presidential residence.