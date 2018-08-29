Yelk MP urges to address Georgian lawmakers over wheat transportation ban

YEREVAN. – Grain may go up in value, as there is a ban on wheat and grain imports by land transport in Georgia starting from September 15, Yelk bloc deputy Edmon Marukyan said in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday.
“I spoke with the heads of transport companies. According to them, the grain imports will rise of $50 per ton, if the grain will be delivered only through Poti,” the deputy said.
“Of course, it is an internal affair of Georgia, but we are fraternal nations, the Armenia-Georgia friendship group should work on this. If this decision comes into force on September 15, we will have serious problems,” Marukyan added.
He urged to contact Georgian deputies and try to resolve this issue within parliamentary diplomacy.
Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov commented on Marukyan’s statement, noting: “Until September 15, we will have an official visit to Georgia, the delegation will be comprise of representatives of all factions. The parliamentarians will do their best to resolve this issue, but I think that it is first and foremost the obligation of the Government of the country.”