Police release video of assault on Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house

YEREVAN. – Armenian Police have unveiled a video of Tuesday’s assault on the house of Arman Mkrtumyan, former chief judge of the Court of Cassation, in Dzoraghbyur village in Kotayk Province.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday at 11pm, Gor Mkrtumyan—the son of Arman Mkrtumyan—reported to the police that three masked and armed men had broken into his house in Dzoraghbyur, on the same day at around 10pm. But he and his father had shown resistance, rendered ineffective—with a registered gas pistol—one of the assailants, who was holding an automatic weapon, and the other two had fled.

Sixteen bullet shells, an automatic weapon, and a sports bag—in which there were an adhesive tape and a crowbar—were found at the yard of the house.

Police who arrived at the scene found out that Gyumri resident H. Rizhenko and two yet unidentified persons, who were armed with automatic weapons, had broken into the house, on the same day at around 10pm.

A criminal case has been filed. An investigation is underway.