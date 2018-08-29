News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Police release video of assault on Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house
Police release video of assault on Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Armenian Police have unveiled a video of Tuesday’s assault on the house of Arman Mkrtumyan, former chief judge of the Court of Cassation, in Dzoraghbyur village in Kotayk Province.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday at 11pm, Gor Mkrtumyan—the son of Arman Mkrtumyan—reported to the police that three masked and armed men had broken into his house in Dzoraghbyur, on the same day at around 10pm. But he and his father had shown resistance, rendered ineffective—with a registered gas pistol—one of the assailants, who was holding an automatic weapon, and the other two had fled.

Sixteen bullet shells, an automatic weapon, and a sports bag—in which there were an adhesive tape and a crowbar—were found at the yard of the house. 

Police who arrived at the scene found out that Gyumri resident H. Rizhenko and two yet unidentified persons, who were armed with automatic weapons, had broken into the house, on the same day at around 10pm.

A criminal case has been filed. An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: National Security Service passes to provinces
It has launched major inspections at all provincial halls…
 7 gang members eliminated in Mexico
Fuel thefts from product pipelines of the state oil and gas company Pemex…
Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil
The court sessions will be open to the public and media outlets are allowed to release the names of the accused...
 Those who attacked Chechnya police were minors
The Islamic State has instilled extremist ideas among adolescents, said the Chechen official…
 Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over
Hayk Sargsyan is charged with an attempted murder...
 LGBT community representatives invade police station in Yerevan
Investigation is underway...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news