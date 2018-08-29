Armenia ex-ruling party analyzes reason for relinquishing power: We adopted passive posture

YEREVAN. – The main reason for us was that we adopted a passive posture, whereas the political minority changed power in Armenia with its supporters and blackmail.
The National Assembly vice speaker and former ruling Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson, Eduard Sharmazanov, on Wednesday told the abovementioned to reporters in parliament. He noted this when asked about the causes for the recent revolution in Armenia.
“The fact is that today’s government doesn’t take steps that stem from the security of Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh],” he added, in particular. “It increasingly damages the international standing of the Republic of Armenia.”