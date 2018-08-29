Armenia former ruling party on ex-President Serzh Sargsyan deserting country: It’s fantasy

YEREVAN. – It’s a fantasy genre.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament. He said this when asked about the veracity of the reports that third President—and RPA Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan plans to leave Armenia with his family.
And to the query as to whether Sargsyan was called in for questioning within the framework of the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, Baghdasaryan responded: “We have as much information as you have—from the press. Once there is official information, it will appear immediately in the press.”
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.