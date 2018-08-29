News
CNN: Trump uses Twitter to launch conspiracy theory
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US President Donald Trump often uses his Twitter to launch another conspiracy theory in order to distract attention, CNN reported. 

Earlier, the US leader accused Google of rigging search results against him.

According to Google representatives: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Thus, the US leader is referring to the CNN reporter’s article with this headline: “96 Percent of Google Search Results for 'Trump' News Are from Liberal Media Outlets.”

Every major media outlet in the country from CNN to The New York Times to The Washington Post to Bloomberg is cast as left-leaning, the source noted.

According to CNN, Trump just made a wrong analysis of the media.

“Conspiracy theories are so pervasive because many are simply impossible to prove false. Which, of course, doesn't make them true,” the source concluded.

The US leader Donald Trump has repeatedly accused CNN for “fake news” against him.
This text available in   Русский
