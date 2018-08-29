Armenia PM: Current road construction projects shall have qualitative change (PHOTOS)

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday chaired a consultation on the current and prospective road construction and road repair projects in the country.
The PM noted that the state is answerable for the quality of and regular work by infrastructures.
“It’s very important to us that the current road construction projects have a significant qualitative change, as compared to the previous,” Pashinyan said, in particular.
Also, the premier underscored the need to repair more roads than planned by the year’s end, and on the account of saved resources.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the specifying of clear qualitative and technical characteristics, and he instructed those in charge of this domain to jointly discuss and submit collective solutions.