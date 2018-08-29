Armenia Parliament Vice Speaker discusses grain imports with Georgian Counterpart

YEREVAN. – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, head of the Armenia-Georgia parliamentary friendship group, Eduard Sharmazanov, held phone talks with his Georgian counterpart George Volski.
The sides discussed Armenian-Georgian inter-parliamentary relations, the forthcoming visits of the head of the Georgian parliament to Armenia, as well as Armenian delegation’s upcoming visit to Tbilisi, Armenian Parliament’s press service reported.
Eduard Sharmazanov expressed his opinion regarding the decision of the Georgian government to ban grain imports by land transport from September 15.
According to Sharmazanov, Yerevan does not have an alternative road.
“This decision of Georgian Government will directly affect the living standard of our population, and will lead to rise in grain price,” said Sharmazanov, proposing to discuss this issue with representatives of the Georgian Parliament and Government.
Volski, in his turn, expressed his readiness to discuss this issue with their Armenian counterparts.
As reported earlier, Yelk bloc deputy Edmon Marukyan said in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday that grain may go up in value, as there is a ban on wheat and grain imports by land transport in Georgia starting from September 15.
“I spoke with the heads of transport companies. According to them, the grain imports will rise of $50 per ton, if the grain will be delivered only through Poti,” the deputy said adding: “Of course, it is an internal affair of Georgia, but we are fraternal nations, the Armenia-Georgia friendship group should work on this. If this decision comes into force on September 15, we will have serious problems.”
He urged to contact Georgian deputies and try to resolve this issue within parliamentary diplomacy