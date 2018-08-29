Speaker of Armenian parliament and Ombudsman discuss internal political situation

YEREVAN. – Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan and Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan met to discuss internal political situation in the country.
The human rights defender of Armenia presented his approaches in connection with the issues raised by the chairman of the National Assembly, in particular, noting that any ongoing process in the country should be based on the rule of law and with respect of human rights.
Ombudsman emphasized that freedom of speech is one of the key indicators of the democratic development of the country, and protecting such a high value is the responsibility of all.
In connection with the possible formation of transitional justice bodies, the human rights defender initiated a full-fledged study of international experience and standards. The results will be summarized taking into account specific proposals of the government. One thing is certain: the activity of any new body must comply with Armenia's international obligations and be based on the Constitution and laws of Armenia.
As for the courts, it should be taken into account that state power is exercised on the basis of separation and balance of the executive, legislative and judicial authorities. Thus, the judiciary should be independent from both the legislative and executive powers, as well as from any other bodies or individuals.
Earlier Ara Babloyan met with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.