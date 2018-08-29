NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.08.2018

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the death of Senior Lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan of the Armenian armed forces.
On Wednesday at around 8:15am, Hovhannisyan was found in a military unit, and with a fatal gunshot wound. The investigative committee has filed a criminal case, on charges of causing suicide.
The Israeli state prosecutor's office intends to sue the Israeli drone firm Aeronautics Defense Systems for using the drone against Armenian troops during the demonstration in Baku.
The State Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that it intends to indict, pending a hearing, officials of an Israeli drone manufacturer. Company's top officials are among those summoned to appear before the State Attorney’s Office’s Economics Division. The above-mentioned employees are suspected of fraud and violation of the law on arms export control.
A strong earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon.
This seismic activity measured magnitude 6-7 at the epicenter.
The earthquake was felt in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh where it measured magnitude 2-3 and 3, respectively.
The Police of Armenia have provided details on Tuesday’s assault on the house of Arman Mkrtumyan, former chief judge of the Court of Cassation.
Accordingly, on Tuesday at 11pm, Gor Mkrtumyan—the son of Arman Mkrtumyan—reported to the police that three masked and armed men had broken into his house in Dzoraghbyur, on the same day at around 10pm.
But he and his father had shown resistance, rendered ineffective—with a registered gas pistol—one of the assailants, who was holding an automatic weapon, and the other two had fled.
There is no tension in Armenian-Russian relations over the price of natural gas, and I believe there will not be, Armenian Energy Minister said.
He informed that the agreement on Russian natural gas supply will expire in the current year. “Negotiations will start,” Grigoryan added. “And the Armenian government will do everything so that we get the gas with a lower tariff.”