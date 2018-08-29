News
Wednesday
August 29
Karabakh MFA receives Delegation of the European Parliament
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received on Wednesday the delegation of the European Parliament headed by MEP Martin Sonneborn.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Artsakh and the European Parliament aimed at the further consolidation of the democratic institutions in the Republic. The Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that the cooperation of the European Parliament with the Republic of Artsakh would become an important contribution to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, demonstrating the unacceptability of Azerbaijan's policy of isolating Artsakh as a means for resolving the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

At the request of the guests, Masis Mayilian briefed on the priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh, in particular, on the steps aimed at achieving progress in the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, based on the fact of realization of the right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh.

Touching upon the state-building process in the Republic, the Foreign Minister stressed the adherence of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh to the strengthening of the independent statehood, based on democratic values and principles.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of such visits for the further development and expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Artsakh and European structures.

Chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Kaspar Karampetian and Executive Director of the Federation Heghine Evinyan also participated in the meeting.
Հայերեն
