News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Civil Contract party to participate in Yerevan elections with “My Step” bloc
Civil Contract party to participate in Yerevan elections with “My Step” bloc
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- The Civil Contract party will participate in Yerevan City Council snap elections with My Step bloc, the party’s spokesperson Vahan Kostanyan told the reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the Civil Contract Party, Araqelutyun (Mission) Party, as well as individuals who participated in the revolution are included in My Step bloc. The bloc will be led by member of Civil Contract Party, actor and producer Hayk Marutyan.

Kostanyan added that My Step bloc has the capacity to consolidate the entire revolutionary team.

My step bloc has submitted to the CEC a list of candidates of 170 individuals.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Police: We will conduct best elections ever
With respect to the forthcoming capital city Yerevan municipal voting…
 Orinats Yerkir Party to run in Yerevan municipal election
Vice-chairman Mher Shahgeldyan will be the mayoral candidate of this political force...
 Nine political forces to run in forthcoming snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders
The election campaign will begin on September 10 and will last 12 days...
 Armenian National Movement Yerevan mayoral candidate: All nominees have equal opportunities
There are many problems and issues in Yerevan that need to be resolved, Zurabyan said…
 Armenia amended Electoral Code to be adopted in September or early October
We have entered the phase of finalizing the concept for the Electoral Code, said the secretary of the Electoral Legislation Reform Commission…
 Yeritsyan submits to Pashinyan petition to invite Council of Europe to observe elections of Yerevan Council of Elders
I am confident that the elections that will be held after the velvet revolution will qualitatively differ from the previous ones...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news