Civil Contract party to participate in Yerevan elections with “My Step” bloc

YEREVAN.- The Civil Contract party will participate in Yerevan City Council snap elections with My Step bloc, the party’s spokesperson Vahan Kostanyan told the reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the Civil Contract Party, Araqelutyun (Mission) Party, as well as individuals who participated in the revolution are included in My Step bloc. The bloc will be led by member of Civil Contract Party, actor and producer Hayk Marutyan.

Kostanyan added that My Step bloc has the capacity to consolidate the entire revolutionary team.

My step bloc has submitted to the CEC a list of candidates of 170 individuals.