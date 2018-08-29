News
Khamenei: Iran could abandon nuclear deal
Khamenei: Iran could abandon nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that the country could abandon its nuclear deal with world powers if the agreement does not serve its interests, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Describing the JCPOA as an instrument for protecting Iran’s national interests, the Leader underscored that if Iran comes to the conclusion that such a tool would not preserve the national interests, it will abandon the deal.

The words and deeds of the Iranian administration’s officials should make the Europeans realize that “their measures will draw the Islamic Republic of Iran’s proportionate plans and reaction,” the Leader underlined.
