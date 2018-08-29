News
US launches complaint against Russia at WTO
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US launched a complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Wednesday, challenging measures introduced by Russia in response to recent US tariffs on global steel and aluminum exports, Reuters reported.

The US said Russia’s measures broke WTO rules by applying only to U.S. imports, and not to goods from any other country, and because the rates of duty were higher than the maximum allowed under its WTO membership terms.

Russia now has 60 days to settle the dispute, after which the United States could ask the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
