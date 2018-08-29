Erdogan: Turkey's goals for year 2023 to shape entire region

Turkey will shape the future of the entire region when it reaches its goals for 2023, the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, adding that Turkey is on the threshold of new victories and successes, Hurriyet Daily reported.



“As has been in every period of our history, we are, today as well, putting up a struggle for all the oppressed and wronged who have pinned their hopes on us as well as for ourselves. This magnanimity is not a weakness of our country, but quite the contrary, it is its biggest source of strength. Turkey reaching its goals for 2023 will shape the future of our entire region along with that of ours,” Erdoğan said on Aug. 29 in a message marking Turkey’s Victory Day.