Davit Tonoyan receives Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received on Wednesday Director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan, Sergey Rybinsky, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.
During the meeting perspectives of deepening Armenian-Russian cooperation in the spheres of science, education and culture, in particular, the military-educational cooperation were discussed.
Sergey Rybinsky expressed satisfaction with the current level of Armenian-Russian cooperation and expressed readiness to continue effective cooperation in educational and cultural spheres, attaching particular importance to the implementation of military educational programs.