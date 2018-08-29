News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Davit Tonoyan receives Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan
Davit Tonoyan receives Director of Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received on Wednesday Director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Yerevan, Sergey Rybinsky, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

During the meeting perspectives of deepening Armenian-Russian cooperation in the spheres of science, education and culture, in particular, the military-educational cooperation were discussed. 

Sergey Rybinsky expressed satisfaction with the current level of Armenian-Russian cooperation and expressed readiness to continue effective cooperation in educational and cultural spheres, attaching particular importance to the implementation of military educational programs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news