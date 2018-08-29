Nikol Pashinyan: Revelation of March 1 case is matter of honor and dignity for new Government

YEREVAN.- The revelation of March 1 case is a matter of honor and dignity for the new Government, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the relatives of March 1 victims at the Government.

Addressing them, PM Pashinyan said, “Organizing such a meeting was always on my agenda during this period but I wanted the meeting to take place when there would be very concrete results over the investigation of March 1 case. I think during the last months the investigation recorded considerable progress and during the August 17 rally I announced that I assess the March 1 case revealed”, Pashinyan said, adding that some more time is necessary to go into details, including the exact persons responsible for the killings and circumstances.

Nikol Pashinyan said that he does not possess the complete information over the investigation process, and he can make conclusions based on the announcements of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, as well as other announcements over the case. “And I think those announcements give hope that we will witness a complete revelation of the case with all the details”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the revelation of March 1 case is a matter of honor and dignity for the new Government, personally him and any citizen of Armenia. “There are no doubts that all the criminals standing behind March 1 case should be held accountable irrespective of the names of those criminals, the positions occupied by them now or in the past and the current status”, he added.

The relatives of March 1 victims expressed confidence that the velvet revolution and the changes going on the country will give an opportunity to fully reveal March 1 case and to establish a new Armenia.