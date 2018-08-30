News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Emerging Europe: Number of tourists visiting 3 South Caucasus countries is up
Emerging Europe: Number of tourists visiting 3 South Caucasus countries is up
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The number of international tourists visiting the three South Caucasus countries (Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan) has increased significantly in 2018, according to an article in Emerging Europe.

As per this article, Armenia’s sources claim that there has been an overall increase of 10 percent in the number of tourists, as compared to 2017. The Armenian National Statistics Service says the country hosted approximately 700,000 visitors between January and July of this year.

Also, in all three countries the vast majority of tourists are from Russia and neighboring countries, but the number of visitors from the EU member states is on the increase.

And Georgia is the most popular foreign destination for Armenian and Azerbaijani tourists.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 15 passengers
The injured were transported to Sofia hospitals...
 Tourist information center opens in Armenia’s Dilijan
With financial support by the European Union…
 Armenia tour operators not happy with 2018 tourist flow indicators
This is due to the fact that recreation in Armenia is very expensive, said a local travel agency director…
 Armenia ranks 4th in terms of foreign visitors to Georgia
Overall, 4.6 million people visited Georgia in the last 7 months...
 Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received the vice speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia…
 Yerevan ranks 4th among top CIS cities for summer trips
the ranking is presented based on the analysis of the popularity of tourist trips…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news