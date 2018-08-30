Emerging Europe: Number of tourists visiting 3 South Caucasus countries is up

The number of international tourists visiting the three South Caucasus countries (Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan) has increased significantly in 2018, according to an article in Emerging Europe.
As per this article, Armenia’s sources claim that there has been an overall increase of 10 percent in the number of tourists, as compared to 2017. The Armenian National Statistics Service says the country hosted approximately 700,000 visitors between January and July of this year.
Also, in all three countries the vast majority of tourists are from Russia and neighboring countries, but the number of visitors from the EU member states is on the increase.
And Georgia is the most popular foreign destination for Armenian and Azerbaijani tourists.