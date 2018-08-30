UN rights chief: Vowed US cuts wouldn’t be ‘fatal’ to office

Threatened U.S. funding cuts wouldn’t be “fatal” for his office, the United Nations’ human rights chief said Wednesday, but he added that he hoped other countries won’t follow suit, AP reported.
Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein insisted “the office will continue to survive” even if the U.S. carries out the promise made by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in an interview with The Associated Press last week.
Zeid told reporters Wednesday that “clearly what one doesn’t want to see is a whole series of withdrawals and withdrawal of funding.”