Armenian detainees’ religious rights are protected in US prison

Federal public defenders of the US state of Oregon are pushing for a court order to ensure the religious rights as well as linguistic and cultural traditions of detained refugees—including Armenians—are recognized over the long term, according to Oregon Live.
At first, the matter related to Sikh detainees, who for months could not exercise their religious rites.
But in late May, 124 men from 16 countries—including Armenia, Nepal, Brazil, Mexico, and parts of Central America—were taken to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan under the President Donald Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, where they are being held in prison as civil detainees awaiting immigration procedures.
The prison’s Religious Services library bought additional books, including Bibles in Armenian and Spanish.