News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s son flops Dan Bilzerian’s meting with PM Pashinyan?
Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s son flops Dan Bilzerian’s meting with PM Pashinyan?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Levon Kocharyan, the younger son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, has foiled the talk that was to be held between internet sensation and “king of poker” Dan Bilzerian, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“He [Levon Kocharyan] did not personally know Bilzerian; a Diaspora Armenian in the delegation of the ‘king of poker’ set up their meeting.

“Subsequently, Levon Kocharyan made the entire schedule of his [Bilzerian’s] visit, and he took Bilzerian to Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] from where they returned [to Armenia] so late that the meeting with the prime minister flopped,” wrote Hraparak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news