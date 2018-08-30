Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s son flops Dan Bilzerian’s meting with PM Pashinyan?

YEREVAN. – Levon Kocharyan, the younger son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, has foiled the talk that was to be held between internet sensation and “king of poker” Dan Bilzerian, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“He [Levon Kocharyan] did not personally know Bilzerian; a Diaspora Armenian in the delegation of the ‘king of poker’ set up their meeting.
“Subsequently, Levon Kocharyan made the entire schedule of his [Bilzerian’s] visit, and he took Bilzerian to Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] from where they returned [to Armenia] so late that the meeting with the prime minister flopped,” wrote Hraparak.