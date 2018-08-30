News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia lifts visas for Albania citizens
Armenia lifts visas for Albania citizens
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government decided to establish visa free travel for the citizens of Albania.

Albania introduced visa-free travel for the Armenian citizens in 2013. Consequently, the adoption of this decision by the Armenian government pursues one goal - to meet the principle of reciprocity in the Armenian-Albanian bilateral relations.

Adoption of this decision will allow Albanian citizens stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days during the year, while they will be exempted from the requirement to get visas.

This will not only promote and encourage tourism, but will also help to better know each other, to outline and develop a number of new areas of bilateral cooperation.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news