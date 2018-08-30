Armenia lifts visas for Albania citizens

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government decided to establish visa free travel for the citizens of Albania.
Albania introduced visa-free travel for the Armenian citizens in 2013. Consequently, the adoption of this decision by the Armenian government pursues one goal - to meet the principle of reciprocity in the Armenian-Albanian bilateral relations.
Adoption of this decision will allow Albanian citizens stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days during the year, while they will be exempted from the requirement to get visas.
This will not only promote and encourage tourism, but will also help to better know each other, to outline and develop a number of new areas of bilateral cooperation.